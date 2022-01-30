AFCON 2021: Egypt pip Morocco, set up semi-final battle vs Cameroon

Mohamed Salah scored one goal and set up the other as Egypt beat Morocco in extra time in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals.

Sofiane Boufal gave Morocco an early lead with a penalty after Ayman Ashraf caught Achraf Hakimi, a decision given by the video assistant referee.

But Salah tapped in an equaliser after Yassine Bounou parried a header and the game went to extra time.

Liverpool’s Salah squared for Aston Villa’s Trezeguet to tap in a winner.

Carlos Queiroz’s side will face hosts Cameroon in Thursday’s semi-final.