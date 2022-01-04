AFCON 2021: FG sends forth Super Eagles

The federal government of Nigeria will Tuesday evening play host to the Super Eagles team at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The Minister Of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, said the Ministry wants to host the team to a dinner and officially send them off to Cameroon.

According to the Minister, “These are players who left their clubs in the midst of Covid19 to represent their Fatherland, that shows patriotism. There is no better way to charge them to victory in Cameroon, than hosting the team and have a common ground ahead of the Nations Cup. I will not only watch the matches but will be present in Cameroon to support the Super Eagles of Nigeria and also wish them luck for their hard-work”.

Dare also wished the injured players of the team who could not make the trip to Cameroon, a quick recovery.

