AFCON 2021: Gambia edge out Guinea, zoom to quarterfinal

Debutants The Gambia booked their place in the quarter-finals at the Africa Cup of Nations as Musa Barrow’s goal gave them a 1-0 victory over Guinea.

Bologna forward Barrow collected a pass and slotted past Syli Nationale keeper Aly Keita in the 71st minute.

Ibrahima Sory Conte had an equaliser ruled out for offside before The Gambia’s Yusupha Njie was sent off.

Guinea struck the post in injury time before another shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Baboucarr Gaye.

It was a stunning save by Gaye to keep out a powerful strike by Jose Kante, which came immediately after Sory Conte had rattled the left-hand upright from a narrow angle.

Even then, Morgan Guilavogui latched onto the rebound off the bar and had his follow-up attempt blocked by Pa Modou Jagne.

Kante then headed over from the resulting corner and the Scorpions, at 150th in the world the lowest-ranked side at the tournament, held on to win as centre-back Sory Conte was also dismissed in injury time.

The Gambia will now face either hosts Cameroon or Comoros in the last eight on Saturday.