AFCON 2021: Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu, others in government delegation to Cameroon

The Federal Government has named a high powered delegation to lead the Nigerian contingent to the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations tournament starting in Cameroon next Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The delegation will be led by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Lagos state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, the deputy senate president, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the chairmen of the Senate and House Committees on Sports, Senator Obinna Ogba and Honourable Olumide Osoba are also in the delegation.

Some other members include the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan, Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, Minister of Agriculture, Dr Mohammed Abubakar, Ministers of state for Finance, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri and Science and Technology, Mohammed Abdullahi, as well as a representative of the Department of State Security(DSS).

They are expected to leave for Cameroon on Sunday, the 9th of January, 2022.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan and Guinea Bissau.

The group games will be played in Garoua.

Nigeria’s first game will be against Egypt on Tuesday, the 11th of January, 2022.

