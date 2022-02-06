AFCON 2021: How Cameroon overturned 0-3 deficit, trounced Burkina Faso, emerge third best

Cameroon came from 3-0 down to level at 3-3 against Burkina Faso before winning a penalty shootout to finish third at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Burkinabe went 3-0 up through Steve Yago’s poked finish, Andre Onana’s own goal and Djibril Ouattara’s header.

But roared on by the home supporters, Cameroon hit back via Stephane Bahoken and skipper Vincent Aboubakar, who netted twice in the last five minutes.

No extra time meant the match went to penalties with Blati Toure missing.

It was a disappointing end for Burkina Faso, who looked in total control after 49 minutes, but five-time winners Cameroon responded in superb fashion before converting all five of their spot-kicks.

Aboubakar’s brace means barring a miracle in the final he will finish as the tournament’s top scorer with eight goals and makes him the second highest scorer at a single Nations Cup alongside Ivory Coast’s Laurent Pokou, who scored his at the 1970 finals.

Record seven-time champions Egypt face Senegal in Sunday’s final.