AFCON 2021: Keep winning, Buhari tells Super Eagles

President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has charged the Super Eagles to maintain their winning momentum when they face Tunisia tonight in the Round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon.

Speaking with the team on Sunday morning from the Presidential Villa in Abuja via Zoom with the Minister of Youth and Sports beside him , President Buhari thanked the players and their coaches for doing the nation proud.

His words: “I want to thank you for what you have done for the nation so far. You have to keep winning. Nigerians are proud of you.

“You have demonstrated patriotic zeal and a high level of discipline, determination and commitment in all the games you have played so far and that is why we all are happy with you.

“The Government will continue to support you within available resources at our disposal.”

The coach, Austin Eguavoen and captain, Ahmed Musa in their responses promised that the team will not rest on their oars but will face their Round of 16 game tonight with the same attitude displayed during the group phase.

Also present at the Zoom meeting were the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, the Nigerian Ambassador to Cameroon, Gabriel Abayomi Olonisakin and the president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick.