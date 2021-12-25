AFCON 2021: Malawi players, officials jet off to Saudi Arabia for camping

The Flames of have left for their Saudi Arabia camp ahead of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The Malawian national team are expected to play two friendly games against Mali and Comoros.

The team departed to Saudi Arabia via a chartered Ethiopia airlines.

Malawi are in Group Group B and will play Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea.

The Flames will open their Group C game against Guinea on January 10 2021.

Their second games will be against Zimbabwe while their last group game will be against Senegal.