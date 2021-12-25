AFCON 2021: Mendy, Mane set for action as Senegal release list

Teranga Lions of Senegal have joined the growing list of countries that have released their final list for the 2021 Africa cup of Nations in Cameroon.

In the last few days, Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Comoros, Tunisia and Morocco have announced their final list for the tournament.

The 2019 runners up under Alliou Cisse on Friday afternoon released the list of 27 players that will represent the country in the biennial competition.

Notable players on the list include Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, injured Napoli defender Khalidou Koulibaly and another injured player Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.

Senegal will be hoping to break the jinx this time around having played in the final in 2002 and 2019 without winning the title