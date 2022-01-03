AFCON 2021: Musa arrives Abuja, players in camp now 14

Gradually the Super Eagles camp is coming alive ahead of the team departure to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON in Cameroon with the arrival of the team skipper Ahmed Musa on Monday afternoon who breezed into the camp from Kaduna where he watched Kano Pillars and Enyimba Fc in an NPFL encounter.

Musa’s arrival brought the list of players in camp to 14.

Caretaker Coach, Augustine Eguavoen is yet to have a full house of the invited 28 players to camp with several of them expected from Europe on Tuesday ahead of the team departure to Garroua, Cameroon.

As at Monday evening only 14 players trained at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The 14 players in camp include Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey), Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, Netherlands), Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal), Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France), Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus), Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos, Greece), Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha, Czech Republic) and Chidozie Awaziem (Alayanspor, Turkey).

Others are: Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia), Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Sadiq Umar(UD Almeria, Spain), Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa), John Noble (Enyimba FC), Taiwo Awoniyi(Union Berlin, Germany).

Eagles players who play in the English Premier League are expected to join the camp on Monday and Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign at the 33rd edition of the competition on Tuesday next week with a clash against 2019 host, Egypt in Group D.

Nigeria have won the Nations Cup on three occasions 1980, 1994 and 2013.

