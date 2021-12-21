AFCON 2021: Onuachu ruled out of tournament

The Super Eagles have suffered another major injury blow ahead of next month’s AFCON after Paul Onuachu copped a hamstring injury that could rule him out of action for the next four weeks.

Onuachu, who is widely regarded as a cover for Victor Osimhen, was forced out of Sunday’s Belgian league clash between his club Genk and Antwerp in the 70th minute.

He was replaced by Ike Ugbo.

The striker had opened scoring for Genk in the first half before the injury.

He has netted 12 goals in the league this season after he scored 35 goals in all competitions in the last campaign.

Onuachu has thus joined Watford midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo who will not feature at the AFCON just as officials hope Osimhen will be fully recovered to be part of the tournament in Cameroon.