AFCON 2021: Onyekuru pushes for start as Eagles eye knockout place in Sudan clash

Olympiacos winger Henry Onyekuru dazzled in training match as the Super Eagles stepped up training for Saturday’s AFCON Group D clash against Sudan.

Victory against Sudan in Garoua will secure the Eagles passage to the knockout rounds of the tournament.

Onyekuru scored a goal and assisted Sadiq Umar for a second goal as the second team upstaged what very much looks like the team who will start against Sudan.

The second team, who worn green bibs, won 2-1 with Kelechi Nwakali scoring for the main team.

The match lasted half an hour.