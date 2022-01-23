AFCON 2021 round of 16: Burkina Faso edge Gabon in epic battle





Burkina Faso edged Gabon 7-6 on penalties – after a 1-1 draw – in an epic Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 clash at the Limbe Stadium on Sunday evening.

The Stallions really should have won the game in regulation time, having enjoyed a lead established through Bertrand Traore for over an hour (and against a team which was reduced to 10 men), but the Panthers simply refused to be beaten and sent the game to extra time a penalty shootout which went nine rounds before they were finally put away.