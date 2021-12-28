AFCON 2021: Super Eagles camp open *Osimhen, Ndidi expected Jan 3

The Super Eagles camp at the Bolton White Apartments camp in Wuse Zone 7 is expected to come alive Wednesday with arrival of several players that will prosecute the Africa Cup of Nations for the country.

Blueprint sport Tuesday scooped that several backroom staff of the team are already in the camp waiting the arrival of the players.

Enyimba’s No 1 John Noble , South Africa based duo Daniel Akpeyi and Olisa Ndah as well as returnee Odion Ighalo are expected to be the early birds in camp with the latest ruling by CAF that European clubs can hold on to their players six days before the commencement of the tournament.

Victor Osimhen is expected to arrive Super Eagles camp on January 3rd with the likes of Rangers Fc stars Joe Aribo. Leon Balogun, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfried Ndidi and Zaidu Sanusi.

The three-time African kings will train in Abuja for few days before travelling to Garoua, Cameroon for their final preparation on January 5. As at the time of filing this report officials of the team had hoped that there will be test game to prepare the team before departure for Cameroon but nobody is sure whether it is realistic or not

Osimhen, who had been a doubt for the biennial competition after sustaining a serious facial injury in Napoli’s defeat to Inter Milan in November was named in Nigeria’s 28-man squad on Saturday after declaring himself fit to play for his country.

“We expect Victor [Osimhen] to join up with the rest of the squad at least by 3 of January,” NFF director of communications, Ademola Olajire, told media

“It is unnecessary to react to every report in the media about our players availability or potential non-availability for the tournament.

“But the NFF is confident that our players including Osimhen understands the country’s desire for a fourth continental title. It is important to have all our players show same commitment and ambitious traits as displayed by Osimhen.”

Nigeria will begin her quest for a fourth African title against the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 11 in Garoua.