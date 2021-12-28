AFCON 2021: Super Eagles camp open *Osimhen, Ndidi expected Jan 3

The  Super Eagles camp  at the  Bolton  White Apartments camp  in  Wuse Zone  7 is expected  to come  alive Wednesday with arrival  of  several players that will prosecute the Africa Cup of Nations for the country.

Blueprint sport Tuesday scooped  that several backroom staff of the team are already in the camp waiting the arrival of the  players.

Enyimba’s No 1   John  Noble , South Africa   based duo  Daniel  Akpeyi and Olisa  Ndah  as  well as returnee  Odion Ighalo  are expected to be  the early birds   in camp  with the  latest  ruling by  CAF that  European clubs can hold  on  to their players six days  before  the  commencement  of the tournament.

Victor Osimhen is expected to arrive Super  Eagles  camp on January 3rd with the  likes  of Rangers Fc  stars Joe Aribo. Leon Balogun, Kelechi  Iheanacho,  Wilfried Ndidi and   Zaidu  Sanusi.

The three-time African kings will train in Abuja for few days before travelling to Garoua, Cameroon for their final preparation on January 5. As  at the  time of filing this report officials  of  the  team  had  hoped that  there will be test game to prepare  the team before departure for Cameroon but nobody  is sure whether it is realistic or  not 

Osimhen, who had been a doubt for the biennial competition after sustaining a serious facial injury in Napoli’s defeat to Inter Milan in November was named in Nigeria’s 28-man squad on Saturday after declaring himself fit to play for his country.

“We expect Victor [Osimhen] to join up with the rest of the squad at least by 3 of January,” NFF director of communications, Ademola Olajire, told media

 “It is unnecessary to react to every report in the media about our players availability or potential non-availability for the tournament.

“But the NFF is confident that our players including Osimhen understands the country’s desire for a fourth continental title. It is important to have all our players show same commitment and ambitious traits as displayed by Osimhen.”

Nigeria will begin her quest for a fourth African title against the Pharaohs of on January 11  in Garoua.

