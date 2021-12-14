AFCON 2021: Super Eagles coaches draft Yusuf, Nwakali

Midfielders Alhassan Yusuf and Kelechi Nwakali look set to be drafted for the 2021 AFCON as the Super Eagles shop for creativity in the middle of the park.

The Eagles midfield has continued to search for a creative central midfielder as Joe Aribo has struggled to carry the team in this role.

Both Alhassan Yusuf and Kelechi Nwakali were not considered by former coach Gernot Rohr.

Nwakali shone for Super Eagles ‘B’ in a friendly against Atletico Madrid in 2018, but he was since overlooked by the Franco-German coach.

However, both newly appointed head coach Austin Eguavoen and assistants Salisu Yusuf and Paul Aigbogun are very much aware of the capabilities of both Yusuf and Nwakali.

It has now been reported that Eguavoen has already spoken to Nwakali, while Aigbogun, then as opposition scout for Rohr, recommended Antwerp star Yusuf to Rohr recently.

Yusuf, 21, was only stopped from playing for Aigbogun’s Flying Eagles at the 2019 U20 World Cup in Poland by the midfielder’s then Swedish club IFK Goteborg.

