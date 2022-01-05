AFCON 2021: Super Eagles face Cottonsport in Garroua

The Super Eagles one and only AFCON warm-up against 15-time Cameroonian champions Cotonsport has been confirmed for Friday by 4pm.

The test game will be played behind closed doors at the practice pitch of Stade de Roumde in Garoua.

The match will be played four days to the Eagles opening Group D clash against Egypt also in Garoua.

They will then face Sudan on January 15, before their final group game versus Guinea Bissau on January 19.

The short and chaotic buildup to this AFCON has meant most of the qualified teams have encountered difficulties arranging test games.

