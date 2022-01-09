AFCON 2021: Super Eagles go for 4th title as Cameroon edge Burkina Faso in opener

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will begin their bid to win their fourth title African Cup of Nations in Cameroon Tuesday against Egypt with the likes of Sudan and Guinea Bissau after been drawn in Group D of the tournament.

This is after the opening match day witnessed the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon beat Stallions of Burkina Faso 2-1.

With few weeks to the tournament, the three-time African Champions, Nigeria, sacked its technical adviser, Gernot Rohr and named Interim coach, Austin Eguavoen to be on the saddle.

As if that is not enough, the NFF in the middle of the crisis named Portuguese Jose Paserio as the new helmsman of the Super Eagles and will be in Cameroon as ‘observer’.

The road to winning the AFCON trophy for Nigeria has been strewn with landmines and epileptic preparations with several players shunning the Abuja camp and joining the team few hours to departure.

Hitman Victor Oshimen’s inability to make it to Cameroon took its toil on the team with big distraction. Likewise, the inability of Odion Ighalo to team up with the team.

Interim coach Austin Eguavoen told Blueprint sport before the team departure that the quest for a fourth continental title is not going to be easy given the rash of events that characterised the team’s preparations.

And with top countries such as Senegal, Algeria, Egypt, Cote D’Ivoire and several others having their eyes on the continent’s most prized asset, definitely it’s not going to

be a tea-party for Eguavoen and co in Cameroon.

CAF had also increased the prize money for AFCON to about N7bn which make it more attractive and a lot of incentive for the players to give out their best.

Several teams like Burkina Faso and Senegal had been depleted with positive Covid-19 but Eguavoen is quite optimistic and have enough latent talents, good enough to lift the trophy in Cameroon as he has since replaced Osimhen, Dennis Emmanuel and Leon Balogun with Peter Olayinka, Henry Onyekuru and Simi Ajayi. He was not so fortunate in the case of Ighalo as it had become too late to call up a replacement.

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, has said despite the hinderances, the Super Eagles have no choice than to excel in Cameroon. “It was good that all this happened early enough for the coach to make adjustments. And for those who were called up to replace the others, it is an opportunity for them to play themselves to reckoning.”

Okocha said the team is good enough to lift the trophy because they are all professionals, even as some will be attending the AFCON for the first time.”

Taiwo Awoniyi who is making his AFCON debut told our correspondent that the Super Eagles will fight to the end ‘We are in right frame of mind. Our mission in Cameroon is to win the trophy. We are well motivated enough. We cannot afford to disappoint Nigerians’ he said.

Captain Ahmed Musa has reiterated that he and his team mates were not in Cameroon for sightseeing. “We are going to make Nigeria proud as we will bring home the AFCON trophy,” Musa promised, before the team departed for Garoua on Wednesday.

Related

No tags for this post.