AFCON 2021: Super Eagles go for 4th title as Cameroon edge Burkina Faso in opener

Nigeria’s Super Eagles will  begin their bid to win their  fourth title African  Cup of Nations in Cameroon Tuesday against Egypt with the likes of Sudan and Guinea Bissau after  been drawn in  Group D of the tournament.

This is after the opening match day witnessed the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon beat Stallions of Burkina  Faso 2-1.

With few weeks to the tournament, the three-time African Champions, Nigeria, sacked its technical adviser, Gernot Rohr and named Interim coach, Austin Eguavoen to be on the saddle.

As if that is not enough, the NFF in the middle of the crisis named Portuguese Jose Paserio as  the new  helmsman of the Super Eagles and will be in Cameroon as  ‘observer’.

The  road to winning the AFCON trophy for Nigeria has been strewn with landmines and epileptic preparations with several players shunning the Abuja camp and joining the team few hours to departure. 

Hitman Victor  Oshimen’s inability to make it to Cameroon took its toil on the team with big distraction.   Likewise, the inability of Odion  Ighalo to team up with the team.

Interim coach Austin Eguavoen told Blueprint sport before the team departure that the quest for a fourth continental title is not going to be easy given the rash of events that characterised the team’s preparations.

And with top  countries such as  Senegal,  Algeria, Egypt, Cote D’Ivoire and several having their eyes on the continent’s most prized asset, definitely it’s not going  to

be a  tea-party for Eguavoen and co in Cameroon.

CAF had also  increased the prize money for AFCON to about N7bn which  make it more attractive and a lot of  incentive  for the players to give out their best.

Several  teams like  Burkina  Faso and Senegal had been depleted with  positive Covid-19 but Eguavoen is  quite optimistic and  have enough  latent talents, good enough to  lift the  trophy  in Cameroon as he has since replaced Osimhen, Dennis Emmanuel and Leon Balogun with Peter Olayinka, Henry Onyekuru and Simi Ajayi. He was not so fortunate in the case of Ighalo as it had become too late to call up a replacement.

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, has said despite the hinderances, the Super Eagles have no  choice  than  to excel in Cameroon. “It was good that all this happened early enough for the coach to make adjustments. And for those who were called up to replace the others, it is an opportunity for them to play themselves to reckoning.”

Okocha said the team is good enough to lift the trophy because they are all professionals, even as some will be attending the AFCON for the first time.”

Taiwo Awoniyi who is making his AFCON debut  told our correspondent  that the Super Eagles will fight to the  end ‘We are  in  right frame  of mind. Our mission in Cameroon is to win the trophy.  We  are well  motivated enough. We  cannot  afford to disappoint  Nigerians’ he  said.

Captain Ahmed Musa has reiterated that he and his team mates were not in Cameroon for sightseeing. “We are going to make Nigeria proud as we will bring home the AFCON trophy,” Musa promised, before the team departed for Garoua on Wednesday. 

