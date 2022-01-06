AFCON 2021: Super Eagles hold first training session in Garroua

Super Eagles during training on Saturday

Few  hours after landing  in Cameroon, it was straight to  business as the Super Eagles  had their first training session
in Garoua on Thursday evening with  interim coach Austin Eguavoen directing  the affairs ahead of their opening game against Egypt at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations..

The training was held at the Stade Roumdé Adjia, Garoua where the team  trade  tackle with homers,  Cottonsport  in   Friday friendly to perfect tactics ahead  of the potential encounter with the  Pharaohs of Egypt. The  venue will also  host the  Group  D  matches

Two players, Italy –based Tyrone Ebuehi and fellow wing back Jamilu Collins, who plays in Germany, are both expected to team up with the delegation in Garoua. Forward Odion Ighalo is no longer expected as a result of issues with his Saudi Arabian club.

The Super Eagles will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in their opening game next week Tuesday.

