AFCON 2021: Super Eagles hold first training session in Garroua

Few hours after landing in Cameroon, it was straight to business as the Super Eagles had their first training session

in Garoua on Thursday evening with interim coach Austin Eguavoen directing the affairs ahead of their opening game against Egypt at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations..

The training was held at the Stade Roumdé Adjia, Garoua where the team trade tackle with homers, Cottonsport in Friday friendly to perfect tactics ahead of the potential encounter with the Pharaohs of Egypt. The venue will also host the Group D matches

Two players, Italy –based Tyrone Ebuehi and fellow wing back Jamilu Collins, who plays in Germany, are both expected to team up with the delegation in Garoua. Forward Odion Ighalo is no longer expected as a result of issues with his Saudi Arabian club.

The Super Eagles will take on the Pharaohs of Egypt in their opening game next week Tuesday.

Related

No tags for this post.