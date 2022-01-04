AFCON 2021: Super Eagles off to Garroua

Ahead of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations kicking off this weekend in Cameroon, the Super Eagles will on Wednesday morning leave the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for Garoua, where the team will play its group matches.

Air Peace, the team’s official airline will convey the contingent from Abuja to Cameroon.

Up to 23 players are already in the team’s camp in Abuja as they intensify preparations ahead of the competition.

The five remaining players were expected in camp later on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles had an open training session in Abuja on Tuesday ahead of their departure to Cameroon.

The training took place at the mainbowl of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja with 23 players in attendance following the arrivals of the foreign legions.

Those in camp include, goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); John Noble (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates, South Africa)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali (SD Huesca, Spain)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Henry Onyekuru (Olympiacos FC, Greece); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Praha, Czech Republic).

The Super Eagles will open their 2021 AFCON campaign next Tuesday against seven-time champions Egypt.

Sudan and Guinea Bisau are the other teams in Group D.

