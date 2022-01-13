AFCON 2021: Super Eagles target victory over Sudan

It is less than 48 hours after their memorable defeat of the Pharaohs of Egypt in the opening match of Group D of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon and the Super Eagles have shifted their focus completely to Saturday’s confrontation with the Falcons of Jediane (Sudan) at the Stade Roumdé Adjia in Garoua.

Coaches and players of the Super Eagles have vowed to maintain their winning momentum in the Africa Cup of Nations tournament when they face Sudan in their second game on Saturday in Garoua.

Nigeria currently top Group D with three points, Sudan and Guinea Bissau have a point each while Egypt with no points are bottom of the group.

Nigeria may book a place in the round of 16 if she wins the next game and the result in the other fixture favours her.

Head coach Augustine Eguavoen told newsmen after the team’s training session that their approach is to take every game as a Cup Final.

His assistant, Salisu Yusuf said he expects the game against Sudan to be tough and more physically exerting than the one against Egypt but that the attitude, commitment, zeal and urgency displayed by the Super Eagles in the first match will be the same.

Captain Ahmed Musa echoed the coaches’ sentiments, promising that the players will not rest on their oars because the journey to the trophy is still a long way off with many hurdles to be scaled along the way.

The team has also been inspired by the encouraging words of President Muhammadu Buhari, who has urged them to replicate the soul lifting performance of last Tuesday and make millions of Nigerians happy and proud.