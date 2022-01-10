AFCON 2021: Super Eagles try Pharaohs for size in Garoua

January 10, 2022

Two  African   heavyweights, the Super   Eagles  of Nigeria  and  the  Pharaohs of Egypt will try each other for  size in the opening Group D  match of the tournament.

While Nigeria won  AFCON on three  occasions  ,Egypt is   the continent all time  winners with  seven  trophies in their kitty.

The rivalry between the two great sides dates back  to 1960 when Nigeria defeated  Egypt 2-1  in  a friendly encounter.  Both sides have  met five  times in AFCON  with Nigeria having won three   of the encounter with one draw and two losses.

Nigeria’s Interim coach, Augustine  Eguaveon has named  a star-studded  28-man  squad including Leicester duo  of Kelechi Iheanach and Wilfried  Ndidi.  Everton’s Alex Iwobi  and skipper Ahmed  Musa who holds  the  nation’s  all time  appearance record.

To  checkmate  Mo Salah and  co,  the Super  Eagles can rely on Porto full back,  Zaidu Sanusi, Olaoluwa Aina and the central pair of Williams Troost –Ekong  and Kenneth Omeruo to  provide the cover for the goalie.

The Egyptian are suffering from  multiple  Covid-18  cases  with  the  trio of Mohammed  Abogabal,  Ibrahim  Adel, veteran  keeper  Essam El-Hadary now assistant coach tested  positive. Only  on  Friday  Mohammed  Hamdi  cupped  injury and Marwan  Daoud  got a  late call-up.

The Super Eagles head into  this  game unbeaten in their last six  competitive  match  and are making 19th appearance  at the tournament are  quite   optimistic of upsetting  the Egyptian.

Players like Taiwo Awoniyi,   Kelechi Nwakali  and Ahmed  Musa who spoke to  our correspondent opines that ‘Nigeria is  not in  Cameroon for sight-seeing but for serious business’

Captain Ahmed Musa has vowed  that  this will be his  last AFCON tournament but promised that “We are going to make Nigeria proud as we will bring home the AFCON trophy,”

