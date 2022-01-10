AFCON 2021: Super Eagles try Pharaohs for size in Garoua

Two African heavyweights, the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Pharaohs of Egypt will try each other for size in the opening Group D match of the tournament.

While Nigeria won AFCON on three occasions ,Egypt is the continent all time winners with seven trophies in their kitty.

The rivalry between the two great sides dates back to 1960 when Nigeria defeated Egypt 2-1 in a friendly encounter. Both sides have met five times in AFCON with Nigeria having won three of the encounter with one draw and two losses.

Nigeria’s Interim coach, Augustine Eguaveon has named a star-studded 28-man squad including Leicester duo of Kelechi Iheanach and Wilfried Ndidi. Everton’s Alex Iwobi and skipper Ahmed Musa who holds the nation’s all time appearance record.

To checkmate Mo Salah and co, the Super Eagles can rely on Porto full back, Zaidu Sanusi, Olaoluwa Aina and the central pair of Williams Troost –Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo to provide the cover for the goalie.

The Egyptian are suffering from multiple Covid-18 cases with the trio of Mohammed Abogabal, Ibrahim Adel, veteran keeper Essam El-Hadary now assistant coach tested positive. Only on Friday Mohammed Hamdi cupped injury and Marwan Daoud got a late call-up.

The Super Eagles head into this game unbeaten in their last six competitive match and are making 19th appearance at the tournament are quite optimistic of upsetting the Egyptian.

Players like Taiwo Awoniyi, Kelechi Nwakali and Ahmed Musa who spoke to our correspondent opines that ‘Nigeria is not in Cameroon for sight-seeing but for serious business’

Captain Ahmed Musa has vowed that this will be his last AFCON tournament but promised that “We are going to make Nigeria proud as we will bring home the AFCON trophy,”

