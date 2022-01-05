AFCON 2021: Unknown Cyril Dessers may replace Odion Ighalo

As the search continue for who to replace Odion Ighalo with in the Super Eagles AFCON squad, Cyriel Dessers is now on the radar of interim coach, Austin Eguavoen following his scintillating form for club.

On Tuesday, names such as Amoo Akinkumi, Simy Nwanko and Isaac Success were on the lips of the technical crew.

But officials cannot continue to ignore Dessert who who has taken Dutch football by storm, and could be a last-minute replacement for Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo’s club Al Shabab have insisted the striker will be breaching his contract should he feature at the AFCON.

Dessers, who opted for Nigeria as against Belgium, has been on superb form for Dutch giants Feyenoord on loan from Belgian club Genk.

He was joint top scorer in the Dutch league two seasons ago with Heracles.

He made his Eagles debut in October 2020 against Tunisia in a friendly played in Austria, but he has since been overlooked by the Eagles.

Related

No tags for this post.