AFCON 2021: ‘Victor Osimhen completed check-up before departure to Nigeria’

Reports that Victor Osimhen failed to complete his check-ups after surgery for facial fractures before he flew out to Nigeria are not true, according to a top source.

A section of the Italian media has reported that Osimhen is in hot water with his club after he did not show up for mandatory check-ups Friday and instead left for Nigeria.

But a top source from within Napoli simply described this report as “absolutely false”, adding that the striker completed all his fitness tests and it was after that he was given a protective mask.

He is now set to join the Super Eagles camp in Abuja, which opens Wednesday.

