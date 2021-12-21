AFCON 2021: Victor Osimhen declares self fit for Super Eagles

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has declared himself fit to play for Super Eagles at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon next month.

His participation at the tournament had looked in doubt after he sustained a serious facial injury in November which looked set to rule him out for three months.

According to a BBC report, the 22-year-old has said on social media that he is “available for Afcon unless not among the players picked to represent Nigeria.”

The Super Eagles are yet to name even a provisional squad for the Nations Cup, which kicks off on 9 January.

It comes as boost for interim coach Austin Eguavoen after the news another of Nigeria’s key strikers, Belgium-based Paul Onuachu, is a doubt with a hamstring injury.

Osimhen underwent surgery on his cheekbone and eye socket on 23 November, having sustained fractures in the 3-2 defeat by Inter Milan two days earlier.

Napoli tweeted pictures of Osimhen back in training on Tuesday, wearing a protective mask.

Before his injury he had scored nine goals in 14 club appearances this season

