AFCON 2021: We ‘ll deliver for Nigeria – Awoniyi

Taiwo Awoniyi has said he and his Super Eagles teammates will deliver for Nigeria at this month’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Awoniyi will be making his first senior appearance at a major tournament, when this year’s AFCON kick-off on January 9th.

The Eagles are in Group D with Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau and will open their campaign against the North Africans.

And in a chat with NFF TV, Awoniyi said:”For us it is to go there and do everything for the country. We just finished another training session, getting there step by step and when the time comes we will deliver for the country.

The Union Berlin striker also spoke about how training has been going under interim coach Austine Eguavoen.

He added:”It’s been a great session, two times a day since we resumed camp, different drills getting us to the rhythm and getting us ready for the games.“

Related

No tags for this post.