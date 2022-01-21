AFCON 2021: We will continue to support Super Eagles, CBN governor assures ahead Tunisia clash

The Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has assured the Super Eagles that the federal government will continue to ensure adequate support for the team.

Mr. Emefiele who gave the assurance when he visited the team in company of top NFF officials at Garoua Cameroon praised the players and officials of Super Eagles for their continued efforts which have translated to results.

While assuring that the goverment and COVID 19 team comprising private Business owners are committed to supporting Super Eagles all the way in the ongoing Nation’s Cup, the CBN governor, announced that the Nigerian senior men squad will receive at least $20,000 for every winning goal scored during the tournament.

“You will continue to be rewarded, but most importantly, you should see this outing as service to the nation. I can assure you that everything is being done by the government to make Nigerian youths happy.

“Continue to make Nigerians happy just as you have done. Members of government delegation are always present and ready to give you all the support,” the CBN governor told the team.

An elated President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick showed encomioms on the CBN governor, saying, “We indeed thank the extremely passionate Super Eagles lover, a member of the Presidential delegation and the dynamic CBN Governor Mr Godwin Emiefele who not only galvanised the private sector to support the Super Eagles in the last AFCON that we came third but doing it again in grand style.

“Sir, we doff our hearts. The NFF and Super Eagles are grateful for always being there for us. God Almighty Bless you mightily – amen.”

Super Eagles will face Tunisia in the round of 16 clash at the tournament on Sunday.