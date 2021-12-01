AFCON 2022: Emmanuel Dennis stages comeback to Super Eagles

Emmanuel Dennis, who has taken the Premier League by storm this season, is on the Super Eagles provisional squad for the 2021 AFCON submitted by coach Gernot Rohr.

Dennis last featured for the Eagles in Sierra Leone November 2020 in an AFCON qualifier.

However, he has since been overlooked by the Super Eagles amid talks of “discipline problems”, which were clearly evident in his last season with Belgian champions Club Brugge.

On the strength of his five goals and five assists and in the absence of injured Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, the lively Dennis now looks set for a recall to the Eagles at the AFCON in January in Cameroon.

