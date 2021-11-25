AFCON 2022: NFF contact Napoli over Osimhen

The Super Eagles will not give up on having Victor Osimhen at next year’s AFCON and have already contacted Napoli to fully ascertain how long he will out after his surgery.

Osimhen was operated Wednesday to repair fracture in his eye socket and cheekbones.

Napoli announced the surgery was successful but he will be sidelined by as many as 90 days (three months).

This will effectively rule him out of the AFCON in Cameroon, which kicks off on January 9, 2022.

According to La Republica, Nigeria officials have now contacted Napoli obviously to ascertain how long the star striker will be out and whether there is a chance he could still make it for the AFCON.

He was the Super Eagles leading scorer in the AFCON qualifiers with five goals.