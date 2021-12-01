AFCON 2022: NFF submits Super Eagles 40-man list to CAF

The Nigeria Football Federation have submitted a 40-man provisional list of the Super Eagles for the African Cup of Nations to the Confederation of Africaine Football ahead of the kickoff of the tournament in Cameroon.

The list our correspondent was reliably informed was drawn up by the embattled Super Eagles gaffer Gernot Rohr who submitted the list to the NFF for vetting and input before it was forwarded to CAF as parts of its preparation for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be held in Cameroon next month.

The tournament which kicks off on January 9 will see the creme-de-la-creme of African players converge in Cameroon for a month-long football fiesta.

The Super Eagles are not left out with players jostling for a place in the team. Gernot Rohr has to be careful in his selection process, as the team is still in need of an identity.

With CAF allowing for squad size increase to 28, it makes the job of player selection for coaches easier.

The list is still going to be prune down.The move is to allow for contingencies that may come about by COVID-19.

Questions have arisen over the future of Rohr. The German tactician has seen calls for his resignation rising in crescendo in the past couple of weeks with no one sure of whether he will be in the dugout for the Super Eagles when the African Cup of Nations commences in January.

The German is, however, not relaxing and has continued his work.

In continuing with his duties, Rohr has released a 40-man provisional list to CAF.

Amid the calls for his contract to be terminated, former Gabon, Niger and Burkina Faso manager remains committed to his job and is not distracted by the campaign against him.

In a recent interview, Rohr confirmed that he had sent the list to CAF as required and was going ahead with his plan to lead the Super Eagles in Cameroon. The German tactician also revealed that he was undeterred in his quest to help the team land its fourth continental trophy.

Ovie Ejaria, Lookman Ademola and Victor Moses are some of the players believed to be on the list.

