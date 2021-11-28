AFCON 2022: Super Eagles No 1 goalie, Okoye, injured

Just a week after Super Eagles goleador Victor Osimhen had surgery and likely to miss the upcoming AFCON in Cameroon, another injury blow has befallen the team after No 1 goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, was forced out of Sunday Dutch league clash with just few minutes into the game between homers Sparta Rotterdam and Ajax.

Sparta confirmed Okoye’s injury in a short statement on their Twitter handle.

The Super Eagles first choice had to come off in the 24th minute and was replaced by Benjamin van Leer.

The club wrote: ”Sparta are forced to make a first change due to injury to Okoye.”

However, Sparta did not indicate the nature of the injury sustained by Okoye.

As at the time of writing this report, the game was in the 59th minute with Ajax 1-0 ahead.

This will be a worrying news for the technical crew of the Super Eagles, as they are still coming to terms with the injury suffered by Victor Osimhen.

After fracturing his eye socket and cheekbone, he underwent surgery and has been ruled out of next year’s AFCON.

