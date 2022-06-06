AFCON 2023:  Nigeria vs Sieraleone: Peseiro goes tough, runs new camp rules for Super Eagles camp





Super Eagles gaffer, Jose Peseiro, has shown he is a no-nonsense man after he banned his wards from wearing earrings and rings to training henceforth.

“He has told the players that he does not want to see anyone wearing finger rings to training and no earrings at all,” a top team official told totorinews.

The Eagles have lost their first two games under the Portuguese coach, who was recently given a year’s contract.

On Thursday, Peseiro will take charge of his first official game when the Eagles welcome Sierra Leone in a 2023 AFCON qualifier.

The team official remarked: “I think we have a very good coach in Jose Peseiro.

“Forget the result of the friendly game with Mexico and Ecuador.

“The players love his style of training.

“Nigerians will see a different Super Eagles under Peseiro.”

Meanwhile, the there is a full house in the Super Eagles training camp in Abuja ahead of Thursday’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against visiting Sierra Leone.

New coach Jose Peseiro has met with the players who were not on the recent tour of the USA – skipper Ahmed Musa, Zaidu Sanusi, Leon Balogun, Samuel Chukwueze, Ademola Lookman, Victor Osimhen, Frank Onyeka among others.

The Eagles take on Sierra Leone Thursday evening at home before they fly out to Marrakesh, Morocco, to keep a date with Sao Tome and Principe on June 13.

