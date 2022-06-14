AFCON 2023 qualifier: Aina to miss Guinea-Bissau cracker vs Super Eagles in September 

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina will miss the clash against Guinea-Bissau in September due to the cards offences.

The 25-year-old has been booked twice in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Aina was first cautioned in Nigeria’s matchday one encounter against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The Torino defender was booked for the second time in the Super Eagles’ 10-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe on Monday in Agadir thereby ruling him out of the matchday 3 of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers matches.

Aina will however be available for the away tie against the Guine-Bissau also in September.

The Super Eagles will host Guinea-Bissau in their matchday three encounter at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Sunday, September 18.

The Jose Peseiro’s led team is on top of Group A with six points from two games.

