AFCON 2023 qualifier: Dare hails Super Eagles’ emphatic victory vs Sao Tome & Principe, assures of better Abuja stadium

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development Sunday Dare has described the Super Eagles’ emphatic 10-0 victory over Sao Tome and Principe in the 2023 AFCON qualifier played in Agadir, Morocco on Monday as soul lifting.

The Eagles took their opponents to the cleaners in a devastating manner to position themselves at the top of Group A with the maximum six points from two games and a very healthy goal difference of 11.

The Sports Minister said the convincing win was also a confirmation that the rebuilding process of the team is on course.

“I congratulate the Super Eagles for this historic victory. It was not just the result but also the performance. It clearly confirms that the rebuilding process of the team is on course. This is a morale boosting performance and I commend the team, the coaches, the players and their officials for this,” he said.

Dare then used the opportunity to assure the team that their home ground, the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja will be restored to an excellent state before their next AFCON qualifier in September.

“We, as a Ministry, take the responsibility for the state of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja when you played against Sierra Leone.

“The excitement of having the stadium back to life led to a few issues like the over use and the infestation by a specie of termites and bugs.

“We have engaged a new grass consultant and got a hold of these issues and in a few weeks, the pitch will be back in the excellent shape it was before the World Cup qualifier against Ghana last March.

“Every other thing like the water sprinklers, digital scoreboards, Media Centre, Conference rooms, change rooms, medical centre are fully functional and we will have the training pitches 100% ready as well.

“We will continue to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to sports and also thank Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his contributions in helping us restore the glory of the stadium from the farmland that it was then to what it is today,” Dare concluded.

