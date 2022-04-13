AFCON 2023: Super Eagles avoid Ghana, Tunisia, others

Ahead of the AFCON 2023 draw slated for April 19, Super Eagles nemesis at the just concluded Qatar 2022 World Cup playoff and AFCON conqueror, Ghana and Tunisia and others top teams like Senegal , Morocco ,Mali will not meet the Super Eagles in the qualifiers for the tournament which will hold next year in Cote D’Ivoire.

Nigeria are among the 12 top seeds and so will avoid the likes of Ghana, African champions Senegal and Tunisia in the race to feature at next year’s AFCON in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Eagles are in Pot 1 alongside Senegal, Morocco, Egypt, Tunisia, Cameroon, Algeria, Mali, Cote d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Ghana.

South Africa lead Pot 2 alongside the likes of Cape Verde and Kenya.

Guinea Bissau, Gambia, Angola are in Pot 3, while Tanzania and Sudan are in Pot 4.

The 48 teams left in the tournament will be drawn into a dozen groups of four teams each with the top two teams advancing to the tournament proper.