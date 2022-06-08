AFCON 2023: Super Eagles begin quest for Cote D’Ivoire against Sierra Leone





Three time African champion Super Eagles will host Sierra Leone in their first qualifying game for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire at the Moshood Kashimawo Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

The match will kickoff by 5pm local time.

The Super Eagles are under a new dispensation with the appointment of Portuguese gaffer, Jose Peseiro following the debacle of AFCON 2022 in Cameroon and the 2022 Qatar World Cup fiasco.

The Super Eagles have not claimed victory in their last five matches, including friendly defeats to Mexico and Ecuador in the United States over the past ten days.

Nigeria’s last win came in a 2-0 triumph over Guinea-Bissau at the AFCON in January, with two defeats and three draws coming after.

Jose Peseiro’s men have shown some good signs under the Portuguese tactician but will likely not have it easy against Sierra Leone. The Leone Stars secured friendly wins over Liberia and Congo in March after enjoying a nice run of two draws at the AFCON in Cameroon.

Peseiro is having the full compliments of several keys players with the likes of Victor Osimhen, who is expected to lead the Eagles goal rush against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone.

The arrival of Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, Stoke City’s Oghenekaro Etebo, Porto’s Zaidu Sanusi, and team captain Ahmed Musa will add more depth to the squad.

Goalkeeper Maduka Okoye and Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi are unavailable, but the Eagles possess enough quality to outclass Sierra Leone.

Blueprint sport gathered that Peseiro is likely to rely on the likes of Uzoho, Aina, Omeruo, Troost-Ekong, Bassey; Etebo, Aribo, Simon, Iwobi; Dessers, Osimhen as his starting line-up.

Nigeria are in Group A with Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau and São Tomé/Principe.

