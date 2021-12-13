AFCON: Eguavoen pleads for support

Newly appointed Super Eagles caretaker gaffer, Austine Eguavoen has called on all well meaning Nigerians to rally round him and fully support the Super Eagles following his appointment to the exalted job.



Eguavoen’s appointment was announced on Sunday night following the sacking of erstwhile head coach Gernot Rohr.

The former defender will now guide the Super Eagles to the 2021 Africa of Nations in Cameroon.

He has now has the task of putting together a squad that will challenge for the title at the biennial competition.



“This is not about Eguavoen or Salisu, it is about Nigeria. The new technical crew need everyone prayer and support from Nigerians,” he stated.

“We must believe in our own and we are open to constructive criticism that will make our Super Eagles better.”



The former Super Eagles captain was coach when the team finished in third place at the 2006 AFCON finals in Egypt.

He was on-field captain when the Super Eagles lifted the Africa Cup for the first time on away ground, in Tunisia 27 years ago.

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign in Cameroon against the Pharaohs of Egypt on January 11.

Related

No tags for this post.