AFCON: Egypt thump Malawi in Lilongwe

Egypt took a major step toward qualification for the next Africa Cup of Nations when they crushed hosts Malawi 4-0 at the Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Tuesday afternoon.



Goals from Tarek Hamed, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah and Zizo completed a double for the Pharaohs over the Flames, having beaten the Southern Africans 2-0 in Cairo on Friday.



Egypt rise to the top of Group E on nine points, level with Guinea.



Malawi and Ethiopia have three points apiece in third and fourth. All four teams still have a mathematical chance of qualification, though the Pharaohs and the Syli National are now the clear favourites to book two berths at the finals in Ivory Coast next year.



Egypt got off to a flying start and claimed the lead as early as the fourth minute: Tarek Hamed latched onto a layoff from Mohamed Salah on the edge of the penalty area and lashed home a powerful drive which gave goalkeeper Charles Thomu no chance.



The Pharaohs doubled their advantage in the 16th minute, with a loose ball from a corner kick rebounding into the net off Omar Marmoush, and in the 21st minute Salah exchanged passes with Mostafa Mohamed before firing home a left-footed shot for 3-0.



Malawi made a game attempt to pull a goal back before halftime, but striker Stain Davie was denied in the 28th minute by a last-ditch tackle from Ahmed Hegazy and a fine save by El Shenawy just before the break.



Egypt needed just five minutes of the second half to add to their lead, with Mohamed Hany crossing from the right to pick out Zizo, who stabbed a low shot into the bottom corner of the net for 4-0.



The visitors were able to ease off the throttle in the remainder of the game and cruise to an emphatic victory which takes them to within one point of securing an Afcon finals spot.



The teams will resume their qualification campaign in June, with Malawi away to Ethiopia and Egypt visiting Guinea.

