AFCON: Get your Covid vaccination, Ikpea tells NFSC

The chairman Nigeria Football Supporters Club (NFSC), Reverend Sam Ikpea has told members of the club warming up to be at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon to get vaccinated or forget being party to the football fiesta.

The 2022 AFCON holds in Cameroon from January 9 through to February 6 with the Super Eagles in Group D alongside Egypt, Sudan, and Guinea-Bissau.

Rev Ikpea gave the warning at the weekend in Lagos while speaking on the club’s readiness to be at the AFCON and cheer the Super Eagles to success.

According to Rev. Ikpea, every member of the club is expected to be vaccinated in line with the federal government directive on covid-19 vaccination.

“Well, God has been protecting us in the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, we haven’t had any record of such, and I know we’ll not have any such record by the special grace of God.

“But all our men and women; we’ve advised and mandated them that if you want to be part of the trip you must go and collect the vaccine. And a lot of them have been responding both here at the headquarters and at the states. So, I’m sure that before the competition kicks off all our members would have been vaccinated and God will also protect us,” he said.

