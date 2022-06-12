AFCON qualifier 2023: Bonke, Ekong ruled out of Sao Tome tie

Innocent Bonke and Troost- Ekong have been ruled out of Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sao Tome and Principe in Morocco .

Bonke sustained an injury in Nigeria’s 2-1 friendly defeat to Mexico last month.

The midfielder was replaced at the break by Katsina United defender Sani Faisal.

Vice-captain, William Troost-Ekong has already been ruled out of the game due to injury.

Troost-Ekong picked up the injury in the Super Eagles’ 2-1 win against Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Thursday.

The Super Eagles will face the Falcons of Sao Tome at the Adrar Stadium, Agadir on Monday.

