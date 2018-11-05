South Africa coach Stuart Baxter has handed a second chance against Nigeria to Vitesse Arnhem midfielder Thulani Serero, who last year asked to be left out of the national team unless he was guaranteed playing time.

“I am working from the assumption that everybody can make a poor decision and I thought his decision was poor when he said he wouldn’t continue to come to the national team,” said Baxter when he explained Serero’s recall..

“But‚ I do think that everybody had a right to second chances in life and this is his second chance.”

Bafana Bafana have been ravaged by injuries leading up to the November 17 AFCON clash against Nigeria.

Kamohelo Mokotjo and Sibusiso Vilakazi have been sidelined by torn Achilles tendons‚ Dean Furman by a dislocated shoulder and Keagan Dolly is undergoing rehabilitation on his fractured leg.

Bongani Zungu will also miss the clash because of torn cruciate ligaments in his knee while Bradley Grobler has undergone a knee operation.

South Africa are second behind Group E leaders Nigeria, who have nine points from four matches.

Bafana Bafana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Itumeleng Khume (Chiefs)‚ Ronwen Williams (Supersport)‚ Darren Keet (Wits)

Defenders: Ramahle Mphahlele (Chiefs)‚ Motjeka Madisha (Sundowns)‚ Siyanda Xulu (Maritzburg)‚ Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits)‚ Innocent Maela (Pirates)‚ S’Fiso Hlanti (Wits)‚ Buhle MKhwanazi (Bidvest Wits)‚ Thamsanqa Mkhize (Cape Town City)

Midfielders: Vincent Pule (Pirates)‚ Lebogang Maboe (Sundowns)‚ Hlompho Kekana (Sundowns)‚ Fortune Makaringe (Maritzburg)‚ Teboho Mokoena (Supersport)‚ Samuel Mabunda (Sundowns)‚ Thembinkosi Lorch (Pirates)‚ Thulani Serero (SBV Vitesse)‚

Strikers: Themba Zwane (Sundowns)‚ Lebo Mothiba (Racing Club de Strasbourg FC)‚ Dino Ndlovu (Zhejiang Greentown FC‚ China)‚ Percy Tau (Royal Union Saint FC‚ Belgium)

