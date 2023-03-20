AFCON qualifier: Guinea-Bissau storm Abuja March 22 for Super Eagles clash

The Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau will arrive Abuja on Wednesday for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matchday four encounter against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Baciro Cande’s men will fly straight to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja from the Osvaldo Vieira International Airport, Bissau.

The Djurtus opened camp in Bissau for the game on Monday (yesterday).

The players will train at the 24 de Setembro National Stadium, Bissau on Monday and Tuesday before embarking on the trip to Nigeria.

Guinea-Bissau occupy second position in Group A with four points, two adrift of the Super Eagles, who top the standings with six points.

The Djurtus will first face the Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday.

The reverse fixture will hold next week Monday at the 24 de Setembro National Stadium, Bissau.

