AFCON qualifier: MTN, another company dangle millions for Super Eagles 

The Super Eagles have a lot to look forward to on Friday March 24, 2023, apart from the three points that will put daylight between them and any other team in their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying pool.

Telecommunication behemoth, MTN is offering the sum of one million naira for any player that is selected Most Valuable Player in the clash with Guinea Bissau’s Wild Dogs at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

On their part, Nigerian Breweries PLC, who are NFF partners with their two products, Life and Goldberg, are offering two million naira in total.

There is the sum of one million naira for Man-of-the-Match, and another one million naira for the new Energy-Moment-of-the-Match.

The Super Eagles will thus be extra motivated for the big game, even as they look forward to climbing to nine points while the Wild Dogs remain on four points in the race.

Sierra Leone are third on the table with two points while Sao Tome and Principe have only one point.

