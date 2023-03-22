AFCON qualifier training, matches: Only money for cleaning, paint was provided – Stadium manager

Amidst allegations making rounds on why Nigeria’s Super Eagles were subjected to train under dark conditions on Monday and Tuesday, Moshood Abiola National stadium manager (package A), Mr. Builder Adams, has already set the records straight.

Mr. Adams who spoke exclusively to Blueprint on Wednesday said at no time did the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) give him money to buy diesel on or before Tuesday March 21, 2023.

He said, rather only money for cleaning and purchase of paint for marking of the pitch was made available.

The stadium manager also hinted that both the stadium’s public power source and the generator had been out of use for sometimes.

His words, “Nobody gave me money for diesel. They gave us money for the cleaning of the environment, cleaning of the general toilet, cleaning of the terrain where they will play the match.

“The money given also covers buying of paint to do the marking of the pitch where they will play the match. That’s all.”

On the allegation that he sabotaged the training of Super Eagles, Mr. Adams said, “Me, how? Me that want them to win by putting all the efforts.”

On the availability of power supply ahead of both U23 Africa Cup of Nations and Super Eagles trainings, the stadium manager categorically stated, “There’s availability of diesel now. And we are working on the vandalised electricity source. The cables are being fixed. They will do their training wonderfully this night and going forward.”

Nigeria will be facing both Guinea U23 side and senior national team in Abuja on Wednesday March 22 and March 24 respectively.

While the U23 sides play for a place at the forthcoming U23 AFCON, the senior teams will trade tackles in qualifier for a ticket ahead of 2024 AFCON.

