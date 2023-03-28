AFCON qualifiers: Cape Verde edge Eswatini in Nelspruit

Cape Verde took a step closer to securing qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations with a narrow 1-0 victory over Eswatini at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, South Africa, on Tuesday afternoon.

Ryan Mendes’s 56th-minute goal settled the Group B tie as the Blue Sharks extended their unbeaten run in the qualifiers to three games and went five points clear of the King’s Shield in second place.

Eswatini were seeking their first win in qualifying to ensure they stayed in contention for a top-two finish, while Cape Verde had a chance to solidify their position in the group.

The Blue Sharks saw more of the ball in the first half but Dominic Kunene’s side showed a greater attacking intent and created seven chances, although they only managed to hit the target once.

However, Ncamiso Dlamini had the first save to make on nine minutes when Garry Rodrigues lined up a shot from outside the box that the goalkeeper pushed around the post.

