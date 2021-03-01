AFCON qualifiers – Nigeria vs Benin, Lesotho: Rohr to submit provisional list of players this week – NFF

Super Eagles gaffer, Gernot Rohr is expected by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to submit the list of players that will prosecute the double header against the Squirrels of Benin and Crocodile of Lesotho in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on March 22 and 30 respectively.



A close source to the Federation made this known over the weekend before the Federation will send out invitation letters to the foreign clubs for the release of the players in the two FIFA window days.



Nigeria’s Super Eagles is top of Group L on eight points from four games while Benin is second on seven points. The clash in Benin may decide the fate of both teams as they hope to qualify for the bi-annual tournament.

“We’re still expecting the list of players from Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr. Like you know, Nigeria will face Benin on March 22 before confronting Lesotho on March 30 in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



“We don’t want to leave any stone unturned because the team must qualify for the tournament. It will be a collective effort because we don’t want to give Nigerians any excuses, the official disclosed

Rohr is expected to stick to his “usual boys” the likes of Ahmed Musa, Alex Iwobi, Wilfried Ndidi, Victor Oshimen are sure bet to get the gaffer nod for the crucial encounter.

