AFCON qualifiers: No cause for alarm, Musa won’t face Benin, Lesotho – Rohr

Following strident noise by sports loving Nigerians over Super Eagles invitation extended to club less Ahmed Musa, head coach Gernot Rohr has come out to that the Musa won’t lace his boots in the side’s upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho and was only given an honorary place in the squad.

Musa’s selection has generated controversy as he has been without a club since October.

The speculation has forced Rohr to clarify and defend Musa’s non-playing role as the 24th player.

“It’s important to clarify that Musa is not in the competitive list of 23 players for our game against Benin and Lesotho,” Rohr told BBC Sport Africa.

“We’ve invited Musa as the captain by making him the 24th player, but he is not as part of the 23 on the list that will play our two matches.

“What is important now is to focus on the games ahead and not to be distracted by anything else. We hope for all our players to be fit and travel down safely for the matches.”

The Super Eagles need a point to qualify for the 2021 AFCON.

The three-time African champions lead Group L with eight points after four rounds of matches.

Rohr’s men face Benin in Porto-Novo on March 27 and then welcome Lesotho to Lagos three days later to round up their qualifying campaign.

Share this: Print

No tags for this post.