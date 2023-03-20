AFCON qualifiers: Super Eagles begin training for Guinea Bissau

·

The Super Eagles yesterday (Monday) evening begin their training session in Abuja for Friday’s 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Guinea-Bissau.

The Jose Peseiro’s side will entertain the Djurtus at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Friday with kickoff slated for 4pm.

Blueprint correspondent can authoritatively report that those who are in training include, FC Nantes winger Moses Simon, Paul Onuachu of Southampton and Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Other players in camp are Kevin Akpoguma, Joe Aribo, Ademola Lookman, Alex Iwobi, Semi Ajayi, Francis Uzoho, Wilfred Ndidi, Kenneth Omeruo as well as fresh invitees Daniel Bameyi and Chijioke Aniagboso.

Both Bameyi and Aniagboso were in the Flying Eagles squad who finished third and qualified for the U20 World Cup in Indonesia later this year.

In their first game in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers, the Super Eagles pipped Sierra Leone 2-1 on match day one in Abuja.

And on match day two, Jose Peseiro side hammered São Tomé and Principe 10-0 with Victor Osimhen scoring four goals.

The Super Eagles lead Group B with perfect six points from two matches, two points ahead of their latest opponents.

Sierra Leone and Sao Tome and Principe are the other teams in this group.

The first and only time the Super Eagles faced Guinea-Bissau was in the group stage of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon which the three-AFCON winners triumphed 2-0.

