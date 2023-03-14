AFCON qualifiers: Super Eagles list against Guinea Bissau out March 15

The list of the invited Super Eagles players for a 2023 AFCON double-header qualifier against Guinea Bissau will be announced tomorrow with Boavista defender Bruno Onyemaechi set to be handed a second call-up.

Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is set to name a 25-man squad for the qualifiers against Guinea Bissau.

There are not expected to be major changes in the squad, officials said.

The list of the invited Super Eagles players for a 2023 AFCON double-header qualifier against Guinea Bissau will be announced tomorrow with Boavista defender Bruno Onyemaechi set to be handed a second call-up.

Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is set to name a 25-man squad for the qualifiers against Guinea Bissau.

There are not expected to be major changes in the squad, officials said.

The first leg of these qualifiers will be played on March 24 in Abuja with the return four days later.

It was further gathered that Boavista left wing back, leftback or left-sided central defender Onyemaechi will get another chance to make his Eagles debut in these matches.

He was first invited for the pre-World Cup friendly against Portugal in November, but he did not get to play.

Onyemaechi, 23, has impressed on loan from Feirense in the Portuguese second division.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

