AFCON qualifiers: Super Eagles open camp in Lagos March 22

The Super Eagles AFCON qualifier against hosts Benin has now been fixed for Saturday, March 27 in Port Novo.

Nigeria won the reverse fixture two years ago 2-1 in Benin City with goals by Samuel Kalu and Victor Osimhen after the visitors had taken a shock lead.

Officials have also disclosed that the Eagles will open training camp in Lagos on March 22 and depart for Port Novo on March 25.

The team will then welcome Lesotho in their final qualifier on March 30 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The Eagles last played at this stadium 10 years ago.

Nigeria lead their qualifying group with eight points, while Benin are second on seven points.

The Eagles need a point from their last two qualifiers to qualify for the AFCON, which will be played next year in Cameroon.

