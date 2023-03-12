AFCON qualifiers: Troost-Ekong to miss Super Eagles vs Guinea-Bissau encounter

Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong is set to miss Nigeria’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double header against the Djurtus of Guinea-Bissau coming up later this month.

The centre-back is still recuperating from the injury he sustained in Salernitana’s Serie A clash against Hellas Verona last month.

William Troost-Ekong, according to Salernitana was initially expected to be sidelined for two weeks.

Peseiro hinted the defender is not fit yet and has little chance of making his squad for the game against the Djurtus.

“He is our captain. I know he really wanted to come and play. He told me often. I am in contact with the trainers and coaches of the Nigerian players,” Peseiro told Sportitalia.

“Those of Troost-Ekong told me that he is working a lot, although there is not much chance of taking him with us in the next games. My friend Paulo Sousa also confirmed this to me.”

The Super Eagles will entertain Baciro Cande’s side at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja on March 24.

The reverse fixture will hold in Bissau, three days later.

