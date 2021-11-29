AFCON: Rohr demands bonus for qualifying Super Eagles

Gernot Rohr has formally requested to the Nigeria Football Federation to be paid his bonus for qualifying for the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon as well as to remind his employers he has yet to be paid for the last four months.

Rohr is asking for a bonus of $60,000 as stated in his contract, which runs out December 2022.

The contract also allows for Rohr to be paid another bonus were he to qualify the Super Eagles to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

It is the worst kept secret in Nigeria football that at a time, Rohr was not paid for eight months until the sponsors cleared about half of these outstanding salaries.

His current contract stipulates he is paid in the local currency Naira and reports have suggested he has often encountered difficulties converting his entitlements to Euros and shipping them to Europe, where he resides.

He is on a monthly salary of $45,000 (about N25m). (scorenigeriang.com)

